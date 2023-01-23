The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Rivalry Remains Alive And Well

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics rivalry is alive again after last year’s playoffs.

The Heat lost 4-3 in last year's Eastern Conference finals, resulting in the Celtics reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

After three regular season games this season, Heat center Bam Adebayo realizes the importance. The Heat and Celtics play at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at Miami-Dade Arena.

“Obviously before we were here, it’s history,” Adebayo said about the rivalry with the Celtics. “And some people still carry that weight, and it’s one of those things that you just have to inherit. Some people just don’t get it, they don’t get it. But when the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight.”

The rivalry dates to the Heat’s Big Three era when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh played the Celtics twice in the playoffs. It then worsened when Ray Allen left Boston to join the Heat in 2012, helping them win a championship.

“It’s one of the two teams in the conference that I feel like we see each other in the playoffs every year,” Adebayo said. “I feel like we always see each other. For us trying to make that push and our playoff run, we’ve got to get through it. So we honestly expect a dogfight.”

