Tyler Herro's New Tattoo Displays Approach To Next Season?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has made it clear he wants to eventually become a starter in the NBA.

His recent tattoo just may show how bad he wants to accomplish it. Herro posted a picture on his new ink on social media. The tat features the words, "No Work, No Check above what appears to be a lion.

Herro, who was the league's Sixth Man of the Year, had openly stated he wants to be in the starting lineup.

“Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day," Herro said during a recent red carpet appearance in Las Vegas. "So that’s the next step.”

The Heat are willing to give Herro the opportunity but he will have to work for it. Team president Pat Riley made that clear during his post-season press conference.

“If he wants to start, go earn it," Riley said after the Heat's season ended with a loss against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. “... As far as being a starter, we will see in October. Come to training camp and win it. It’s something you earn. Sometimes it’s that easy.”

