Udonis Haslem Thinks The Miami Heat Are Hungover From Last Season

Haslem says the Heat are still dealing with last year's loss to Boston Celtics in conference finals

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem has been around plenty locker rooms during his 20-year career.

So he's been through lots of ups and downs over the years. Haslem recently spoke about what he feels is ailing the Heat this season. After making the Eastern Conference finals last year, the Heat are just 16-16 this season.

“Sometimes you have a little hangover,” Haslem said in an interview with The Ringer. “We had a long season last year. One shot away from the Finals.”

It appeared the Heat were ready to turn it around after a four-game winning streak. That was halted by Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game the Heat played without three starters because of injuries.

Still, there is hope for a rebound once the team is finally fully healthy again.

“Sometimes you just expect to pick up where you left off,” Haslem said. “We expect the camaraderie and everything to pick up where it left off and we maybe forgot how hard we had to work to get that chemistry.”

