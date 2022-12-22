Wally Szczerbiak Apologizes To Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

New York Knicks television analyst Wally Szczerbiak issued an apology Wednesday to Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“I want to apologize personally to Tyrese Haliburton…wonderful young player…definitely in the All-Star conversation,” Szczerbiak said on air before the Knicks game.

Szczerbiak called out Haliburton after he missed a potentially winning shot late earlier this week against the Knicks. The Miami Heat play Haliburton and the Pacers Friday.

"Mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star with a big miss," Szczerbiak said of Haliburton ... "He's a very good player, he's not going to make the All-Star team. Guys like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton, and tonight we saw why."

Haliburton responded the comments Wednesday during an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

"I have no clue," Haliburton said as to why Szczerbiak called him out. "I know the name Wally Szczerbiak. I couldn't tell you where he played. I couldn't tell you what he did as a basketball player. I don't know. He had a lot to say about me. I was really questioning, like, first, `Who is this and why is he talking about me like this?' I don't know if I ever came out and said, `I wanna be an All-Star, please vote for me.' I don't think I've done that. I think he was just excited about a Knicks win and that got him going. He's just doing whatever he can to get attention. That's just the media these days."

