Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Throw Down A Nasty Dunk As Part Of His Season-High 34 Points Against Kings
Miami Heat had spent the past few days being on the receiving end of a highlight-reel play.
Finally, it was his turn to be on the other side.
Herro finished his scoring night with a thunderous dunk in the Heat's loss to the Sacramento. It capped a season-high 34 points.
Although the Heat lost to a previously winless team and fell to a disappointing 2-5, the dunk at least allowed Herro to save face after what happened Thursday. He was the victim of a Steph Curry crossover that buckled Herro's knees. Curry then hit a 3-pointer, making the play go viral on the Internet.
With the Heat struggling, Herro has been among the bright spots. Despite a two-game slump during the road trip, he is still averaging 19.9 points and a career-high 6.6 rebounds.
Last year he was the league's Sixth Man of the Year but now is dealing with the pressures of being in the starting lineup. It doesn't help the four-year, $130-million contract he signed in the offseason also makes him a bigger target for critics.
