Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Throw Down A Nasty Dunk As Part Of His Season-High 34 Points Against Kings

Herro has his best game of the season in losing effort to Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat had spent the past few days being on the receiving end of a highlight-reel play.

Finally, it was his turn to be on the other side.

Herro finished his scoring night with a thunderous dunk in the Heat's loss to the Sacramento. It capped a season-high 34 points.

Although the Heat lost to a previously winless team and fell to a disappointing 2-5, the dunk at least allowed Herro to save face after what happened Thursday. He was the victim of a Steph Curry crossover that buckled Herro's knees. Curry then hit a 3-pointer, making the play go viral on the Internet.

With the Heat struggling, Herro has been among the bright spots. Despite a two-game slump during the road trip, he is still averaging 19.9 points and a career-high 6.6 rebounds.

Last year he was the league's Sixth Man of the Year but now is dealing with the pressures of being in the starting lineup. It doesn't help the four-year, $130-million contract he signed in the offseason also makes him a bigger target for critics.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

NBA greats say the Heat need more from Herro, Adebayo. CLICK HERE

Contract extension puts bullseye on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Did Heat miss out on not pursuing Donovan Mitchell harder? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com