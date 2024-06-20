NBA Analyst Says Miami Heat Trio Of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh Were Not A Dynasty
The Miami Heat won two championships in four NBA Finals appearances from 2011-14.
Despite the impressive run, some question whether it is considered a dynasty. FS1's Nick Wright recently tackled the issue during an episode of "First Things First." He felt the Heat team consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh didn't do enough.
The topic arose when Wright was asked if the Celtics could become a dynasty.
"They're obviously more likely to be one and done than a dynasty," Wright said of the Celtics. "The LeBron Heat were not a dynasty. They were not, flatly."
The Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their first appearance before winning consecutive titles against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Their run ended with a loss to the Spurs in 2014.
Two titles in four years was an accomplishment but not for a team with much higher expectations. The Heat had three of the top 10 players on one roster.
Wright said there are only four dynasties in NBA history. Bill Russell led the Celtics to 11 titles in 13 seasons in the 1950s and `60s. Then Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated the 1980s with the Los Angeles Lakers before the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls owned the 1990s.
He called the last one the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers of the early 2000s.
"There are four unimpeachable, no arguments against dynasties in NBA history," Wright said. "And then there's two or three we can have the argument. Russell's Celtics, obvious dynasty, 11 in 13 years, eight in a row. Magic and Kareem's Lakers, five rings in a decade, nine trips to the Finals. Jordan's Bulls, six in eight years. Shaq and Kobe's Lakers, three rings in a row. Those are the four unimpeachable dynasties."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com