NBA Fans React To Former Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler's Dominant Play-In Performance
It's not quite the NBA postseason yet.
But Playoff Jimmy might be arriving early. Jimmy Butler dominated in the Golden State Warriors' play-in victory over Memphis, mirroring some of the dominant playoff performances he had with the Miami Heat. Butler had 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Even Miami Heat fans had to marvel at Butler's performance, as his dominance in crucial moments likely felt all too familiar to them.
"AS A MIAMI HEAT FAN, I WATCHED JIMMY BUTLER CARRY G LEAGUERS & UNDRAFTED PROSPECTS TO THE NBA FINALS DAM NEAR EVERY YEAR," one fan tweeted. "PLAYOFF JIMMY IS A REAL THING & HE WILL BE A REAL PROBLEM THIS PLAYOFFS WITH STEPH CURRY."
Some fans tried to minimize the victory because of how often Butler and Steph Curry got to the line, accusing the referees of favoring Golden State.
But for the spectators, more were in awe of Butler and Curry combining for 75 points on 50 percent shooting.
"I think any team has a chance when I'm on it, but I know every team has a chance when Steph's on the team," Butler said. "I get to play Robin, that’s my Batman. I don't know who else is all the villains over there in the Western Conference. But we got a lot of games to win.”
Hopefully, Butler's former Heat can accomplish the same feat. They play the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, a team they've bested in the play-in tournament the last two seasons.
