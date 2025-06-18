NBA Fans React To Wild Trade Idea Involving Kevin Durant, Celtics, Heat
The likelihood Kevin Durant suits up for the Phoenix Suns next season is slim to none, but where his next NBA home will be is largely dependent on what the organization is seeking in return for the 36-year-old.
Phoenix's front office moving on from Durant signals either the start of a complete rebuild or serious retooling, meaning draft capital and young talent should highlight a return package. However, there is belief within the organization star guard Bradley Beal will thrive in an increased role without Durant on the team, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.
This unexpected confidence in Beal could lead to more of a win-now trade involving Durant, which is where this wild trade idea comes in. The proposed deal sees the following take place:
Boston Celtics receive: Terry Rozier, Kyle Anderson, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
Miami Heat receive: Kevin Durant, Sam Hauser
Phoenix Suns receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Duncan Robinson, 2029 first-round pick (top five protected), 2031 first-round pick (top five protected)
If there was one consistent piece to the reaction to this scenario, it's the Heat getting rid of Terry Rozier.
"My least favorite player, Terry Rozier, going to my least favorite team, the Celtics? Yes!" one user wrote. He had a previous tenure in Boston, so it's tough to say if a reunion is plausible.
Others felt too many picks were involved on the Heat's side, but cutting ties with a greater amount of draft capital allows Miami to retain Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic. Ware is seemingly the biggest obstacle in the way of the Heat acquiring Durant, as they are hesitant to part with the 21-year-old.
Another person commented, "For me, close. Pull the FRP going to Celtics and make it a 2nd, and. I would seriously consider it."
The Heat clearly have a desire to add superstar talent this offseason, but team president Pat Riley may decide it's not worth giving up heavy draft capital or rising talent for Durant.