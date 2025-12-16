Ranking Every Miami Heat player’s trade chances, from Bam Adebayo to Andrew Wiggins

Monday marked the unofficial start to the NBA trade season, as Dec. 15 is the first day when the vast majority of players become trade-eligible, including those who signed with their new teams this past offseason. With the NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET, the Heat and the rest of the NBA can now choose to be buyers or sellers on the market.

It’s worth noting that the phrase “vast majority of players” needs clarification in the context of the Heat amidst Terry Rozier's legal troubles. The team’s ability to trade him and his otherwise appealing expiring contract remains uncertain, but for the purpose of this ranking, let's assume the NBA allows a hypothetical trade, just like they did when he was traded by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Players Not Going Anywhere

14. Bam Adebayo

Why: He's the franchise cornerstone.

Bam is the heart and soul of this Miami Heat team in a multitude of ways. He brings so many intangibles to his game, which he's expanded on over the years, and he's as dependable and durable as they come.

It was a no-brainer to lock up Adebayo, still just 28 years old, through the 2027-28 season with a $60.2 million player option for 2028-29. He's not going anywhere anytime soon, though it's fun to wonder if Riley would be tempted to make one last big splash before he retires and just how far he'd go to achieve it with Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially on the market.

13. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Why: Culture fit on a rookie deal.

An early Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Jaquez has flourished in his third pro year by taking full advantage of Miami's new high-octane offense.

The 24-year-old forward’s rookie contract will last until the 2027-28 season, provided the Heat extend his $9 million team option. To say his stats-stuffing production is a bargain is an understatement with today's complicated NBA salary cap rules.

12. Kel'el Ware

Why: Rookie-scale value, future big.

The skill set is tantalizing, even if the effort wavers from game to game to the chagrin of coach Erik Spoelstra. Still, you have to figure the Heat of all teams will be able to get the best out of Ware, and his future is bright.

The pairing of Ware and Adebayo remains a bit of an enigma, but it's a good problem to have. Besides, they can always worry about long-term fit down the road, and it would be foolish to move him this early in his pro career.

11. Davion Mitchell

Why: Rotation guard with defensive value.

Miami always seems to unearth hidden gems from around the league and in the NBA draft, and Mitchell is another in a long line of players destined for Heat Culture.

This season, he's shown he's capable of stepping up to a starter role, and his cap-friendly contract makes him a bargain with his hard-nosed play on both ends of the court.

10. Dru Smith

Why: Dependable player for rotation flexibility.

Players in his salary range are often used as salary filler in trades, but Smith has been through a lot with the Heat, and they've stuck by him over the years. If he plays his cards right, he can be a locker room presence in Miami for years to come, a la Keith Askins or Udonis Haslem.

9. Kasparas Jakučionis

Why: Intriguing rookie with lots to prove

It doesn't make sense to move on already from their rookie, who was considered by many to be the steal of the draft just months ago. The Heat can develop him at their own pace.

Players that could be on the move

8. Tyler Herro

Why: Core scorer, age-aligned with Bam but questions remain.

Yes, his name always seems to be floating around in trade rumors for years, and the Heat did elect to bypass their 2025 option to extend him from his $120 million rookie extension.

Miami values his shot creation far more than any marginal return they’d likely receive now, amid questions of his durability and overall fit with the team, which appeared to be doing just fine with Norman Powell as the offensive focus to start the season while Herro recovered from offseason surgery.

7. Nikola Jović

Why: Developmental upside + long-term control but wildly inconsistent.

Miami signed the 22-year-old to a four-year, $62.4 million rookie contract extension in October, locking him up through the 2029-2030 season but it's been...weird thus far.

Jović played well with Serbia over the summer and has had his moments with the Heat in his young pro career, but he has been too inconsistent to have a place in Spo's regular rotation. There's not much need for him with several more reliable veteran options ahead of him, but Miami has been patient with him and views him as a frontcourt piece who can grow alongside Bam.

6. Pelle Larsson

Why: Young, cheap, but replaceable.

Larsson fits the Heat mold but hasn’t yet established a locked-in role. Players at this tier are often kept — until they’re not.

5. Keshad Johnson

Why: Fringe rotation, movable contract.

Johnson has tools but hasn’t secured a consistent role. Miami likes him, but players like this are frequently included in smaller deals or to fill out salary in a larger deal.

4. Simone Fontecchio

Why: Skills are in high demand, moveable contract

Fontecchio is in his first season with the Heat and has done well in spurts, but if the Heat want to get deals done, his $8 million expiring contract could come in handy.

Players most likely to be traded

3. Norman Powell

Why: Proven scorer with market value and expiring contract

Powell has been everything advertised for the Heat since day one, but does he really fit into their long-term plans? His ability to score in bunches makes him attractive to contenders, and the Heat could view him as a movable asset if they're seeking to upgrade the roster or for draft capital.

2. Terry Rozier

Why: Why not?

Trading Rozier and his expiring contract should be at the top of the Heat's to-do list, and quite frankly the Heat shouldn't even need to ask the NBA for permission to move on from him.

1. Andrew Wiggins

Why: Checks off all the boxes if Miami wants to make a move

Wiggins’ contract and fluctuating role make him the most logical inclusion in a larger trade. He has name value, size, and defensive upside — but also represents the clearest path to matching money.