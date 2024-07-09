NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Are Headed Toward Second Straight Disappointing Offseason

Inside The Heat

Writer says Miami Heat are no better coming into this season, than they finished last season.

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a collision during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This is the time of the year for critics to take aim at the Miami Heat team president Pat Riley for making no offseason free agent acquisitions.

Add ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe to the list, joining the likes of Bill Simmons. On his podcast, Lowe, said the Heat are once again the same team going into this season.

"I can't think of too many more teams who are more disappointing over the last two off seasons," Lowe said. "I don't know how you look people in the face with this group and say we're still right in this."

This is the second consecutive offseason the Heat were unable to make a significant move in the summer. Last year their three-month attempt to trade for Damian Lillard fizzled at end. Their courting of DeMar DeRozan fell apart when he chose the Sacramento Kings earlier this week.

The Heat are now likely left with re-signing Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant as their only key offseason acquisitions. They also added Kel-el Ware and Pelle Larsson in the draft but it may not be enough to keep pace with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

The defending Celtics maintained their roster while the other teams in the Eastern Conference got significantly better. Like Lowe, many feel the Heat's window has closed with the current core.


