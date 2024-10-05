NBA Insider Weighs In On Jimmy Butler's Future With Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler's future with the Miami Heat is one of the biggest mysteries in the NBA, but it seems one idea is taking a lead.
NBA Insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes Butler is favoring the route of signing an extension before his contract expires at the end of next season.
"A few things on the Heat," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "One, as far as I know, I think Jimmy Butler wants to be in Miami. His goal is to get another contract from the Heat. He also, I think, has a player option in his contract. Which, I think, his intention is to probably waive and become a free agent. But, he still has that out there."
ESPN's Tim MacMahon took a different perspective on Butler's future.
"Maybe Jimmy follows through on what he says, like, 'Hey, contract year, this is a prove-it type of year for me' and he's all business," MacMahon said. "No one questions his ability to play the game and impact winning when he's on the floor. But if you talk to people around the league and say, 'Who's the next big-name or star-caliber player who gets traded?' There are at least some eyes on Jimmy Butler."
Butler did not play in the Heat's Round 1 postseason loss last season to the Boston Celtics, leading to extension talks ending quickly. Now, both sides must prove their worth to each other for this relationship to continue past the 2025 season.
