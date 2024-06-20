New Los Angeles Lakers Coach JJ Redick Is Perhaps More Steve Kerr Than Erik Spoelstra
It was only a few weeks when JJ Redick was drawing comparisons to Pat Riley.
Now, he's getting compared to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
On Thursday, Redick was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He replaced Darvin Ham, who was fired after the Lakers' first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs.
According to a report by The Athletic, the Lakers feel they have found a long-term coach like the Heat have with Spoelstra. Spoelstra has been in charge in Miami since 2008 while the Lakers are on their third coach since 2020. Redick has the all tall task of coaching LeBron James but the Lakers feel he's up for it.
"The 39-year old Redick checks many of the boxes on the Lakers extensive checklist for their next coach," The Athletic report stated. "He's drawn internal comparisons to a young Pat Riley as a coaching prospect who jumped from playing to the broadcast booth to the coaching chair. Los Angeles is confident that he can be their version of Erik Spoelstra or Steve Kerr - a culture setter who can grow with the franchise for over a decade."
It should be noted Spoelstra worked in the Heat organization for 13 years before taking over as a coach. The Kerr comparison is perhaps more suitable. He had no coaching experience before taking over the Golden State Warriors in 2014. He has since won four NBA titles.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com