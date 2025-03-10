Inside The Heat

New Miami Heat Player Added To Injury Report Vs. Charlotte Hornets

Shandel Richardson

Mar 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Forward Duncan Robinson is the latest addition the Miami Heat's injury report for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

He is listed as questionable due to back soreness. Robinson is a game-time decision.

Here's the full injury report:

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Probable - Cold

Alec Burks: Questionable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back

HORNETS

Tre Mann: Out - Back

Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist

Jusuf Nurkic: Probable - Neck

Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring

Tidjane Salaun: Out - G League

KJ Simpson: Out - G League

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -10, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Miami has won both previous contests and has currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 79-48 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 45-18 in
home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

F Miles Bridges

F Josh Green

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Nick Smith Jr

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the three-game losing streak: "So we're all in this together, that's what I told the group right now, I'm fully with them. This is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any one of us. And I see something amazing on the other side if we can collectively overcome this.”





