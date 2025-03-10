New Miami Heat Player Added To Injury Report Vs. Charlotte Hornets
Forward Duncan Robinson is the latest addition the Miami Heat's injury report for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
He is listed as questionable due to back soreness. Robinson is a game-time decision.
Here's the full injury report:
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Probable - Cold
Alec Burks: Questionable - Back
Andrew Wiggins: Probable - ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Duncan Robinson: Questionable - Back
HORNETS
Tre Mann: Out - Back
Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist
Jusuf Nurkic: Probable - Neck
Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring
Tidjane Salaun: Out - G League
KJ Simpson: Out - G League
Grant Williams: Out - Knee
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -10, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four regular season matchups. So far this season, Miami has won both previous contests and has currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 79-48 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 45-18 in
home games and 34-30 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
HORNETS
F Miles Bridges
F Josh Green
C Moussa Diabate
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the three-game losing streak: "So we're all in this together, that's what I told the group right now, I'm fully with them. This is an opportunity for all of us to face our demons to get past this. This is not something that's comfortable for any one of us. And I see something amazing on the other side if we can collectively overcome this.”
