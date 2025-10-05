Inside The Heat

3 Takeaways from Heat's Preseason Debut

Brady Hawk

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat kicked their (pre) season off in Puerto Rico Saturday night against the Orlando Magic, as some of the primary guys got some run as an extension of training camp after being cut short in Boca.

Missing some guards such as Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Terry Rozier, and Kasparas Jakucionis, yet Heat had enough versatile wings and bigs to plug those holes.

So here's some takeaways from the debut game:

1. Nikola Jovic, the starter, showing flashes.

Jan 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) protects the basketball from Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images


Things have seemed to be leaning in Jovic's direction as of late. Getting that four year extension, balling out in Euro Basket for Serbia, and putting together an extremely strong camp. That was magnified on Saturday night as he got the starting spot next to Bam Adebayo over Kel'el Ware. Without all the guards, he was a default ball-handler and found ways to showcase many of his on-ball flashes. Step back threes off the dribble, wrap around passes in the lane for kick-outs, and drawing bodies behind the arc which is the biggest sign of all. It's extremely early, but we're heading toward a potential big season from their fourth year young piece.

2. Andrew Wiggins expected to be a major offensive centerpiece.

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

As the Heat prepared this off-season for the new offensive outlook, it was expected that Andrew Wiggins would finally slot into the correct role: fourth option offensively behind Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo. Well, that changed quickly as he bumped right back up rather quickly. He came out the gate in this one as the primary aggressor, knocking down catch & shoot threes and getting position inside around the rim. They need consistent scoring Wiggins the first month or two of the season especially, and he seems to be clicking coming out of camp.

3. Kel'el Ware is being put to the test.

Dec 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34), Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) and forward Nikola Jovic (5) watch for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It wasn't just Kel'el Ware coming off the bench in this one, it was operating with a whole different unit of players. Erik Spoelstra used a hockey-like lineup shift throughout this game, as it was five in, five out. Ware was matched with Dru Smith, Ethan Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, and Keshad Johnson. Do you know what that means? They're forcing their young second year player to go be aggressive on offense and not coast. He did that at times by gobbling up some rebounds and generating some easy baskets around the rim, but Miami sees his potential. The Heat are going to stay on him and keep pushing him to keep that persistence and energy.

Brady Hawk
BRADY HAWK

Brady is a co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast and has done writing for the Five Reasons Sports Network. He has been a season credential holder for the Miami Heat since 2022. TWITTER: @BradyHawk305

