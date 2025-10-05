3 Takeaways from Heat's Preseason Debut
The Miami Heat kicked their (pre) season off in Puerto Rico Saturday night against the Orlando Magic, as some of the primary guys got some run as an extension of training camp after being cut short in Boca.
Missing some guards such as Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Terry Rozier, and Kasparas Jakucionis, yet Heat had enough versatile wings and bigs to plug those holes.
So here's some takeaways from the debut game:
1. Nikola Jovic, the starter, showing flashes.
Things have seemed to be leaning in Jovic's direction as of late. Getting that four year extension, balling out in Euro Basket for Serbia, and putting together an extremely strong camp. That was magnified on Saturday night as he got the starting spot next to Bam Adebayo over Kel'el Ware. Without all the guards, he was a default ball-handler and found ways to showcase many of his on-ball flashes. Step back threes off the dribble, wrap around passes in the lane for kick-outs, and drawing bodies behind the arc which is the biggest sign of all. It's extremely early, but we're heading toward a potential big season from their fourth year young piece.
2. Andrew Wiggins expected to be a major offensive centerpiece.
As the Heat prepared this off-season for the new offensive outlook, it was expected that Andrew Wiggins would finally slot into the correct role: fourth option offensively behind Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Bam Adebayo. Well, that changed quickly as he bumped right back up rather quickly. He came out the gate in this one as the primary aggressor, knocking down catch & shoot threes and getting position inside around the rim. They need consistent scoring Wiggins the first month or two of the season especially, and he seems to be clicking coming out of camp.
3. Kel'el Ware is being put to the test.
It wasn't just Kel'el Ware coming off the bench in this one, it was operating with a whole different unit of players. Erik Spoelstra used a hockey-like lineup shift throughout this game, as it was five in, five out. Ware was matched with Dru Smith, Ethan Thompson, Simone Fontecchio, and Keshad Johnson. Do you know what that means? They're forcing their young second year player to go be aggressive on offense and not coast. He did that at times by gobbling up some rebounds and generating some easy baskets around the rim, but Miami sees his potential. The Heat are going to stay on him and keep pushing him to keep that persistence and energy.