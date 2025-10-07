A two-man connection is blossoming already for the Miami Heat
As the Miami Heat continue to try and lean into scoring and speed to kick off the 2025-2026 NBA season, there are two names that come up as the pivotal pieces: Norman Powell for the scoring punch and Nikola Jovic for the speed and upside.
But after previously evaluating the two players as separate entities, we got an extensive look at the two side by side with each other on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, as there was a clear connection brewing between the two.
Jovic ended up assisting on four of Powell's six buckets in their home preseason debut, just showcasing a natural chemsitry on the break. Both sprint up the floor off every rebound, but as Jovic keeps his head up with the ball in his hands, Powell is trotting into open space around the three point line for Jovic to find him.
"As soon as you see Norm in transition just pass him the ball, easiest assist ever," Jovic said after the game about playing next to Powell. He also found him for his first bucket of the game off a pin-down from Bam Adebayo in the half court, which is a three man action you should expect to see a lot of this season.
Powell talked extremely highly of Jovic as well, saying: "He's a versatile player. He's going to be very good, I think he's going to have a really great year. He's going to be an important piece."
"Being able to bust out and bring the ball up the floor, attack using his big, long frame, get downhill, and then be able to catch and shoot, move without the ball," Powell continued on the value of Jovic. He also added that the European style he's used to with spreading the floor and playing fast will really help this team get into a consistent and natural flow of increasing the pace.
The Heat are trying to find a way to keep a balance of Norman Powell's on and off ball reps without Tyler Herro to begin the season. And the only real way to continue utilizing him as an off-ball movement shooter consistently is by leaning into on-ball play-making Nikola Jovic that was seen last night.
When it comes to keeping things afloat early in the season, this two-man connection is a great sign for things to come.