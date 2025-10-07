Three Takeaways from Heat's Preseason Home Opener vs Bucks
The Miami Heat roster looked pretty similar to the one we saw in Puerto Rico Saturday night, and quite frankly, so did the overall lineups and substitution patterns.
Heat trying to drum up some type of an offensive boost with the boatload of guards that are sidelined, yet that's sort of going to be the theme of the season for the first month or two anyway without Tyler Herro.
Anyways, here are the three biggest takeaways from this game:
1. For scoring purposes: all eyes on Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins.
As Erik Spoelstra and the Heat continue to run this five-in, five-out offense, it's pretty much forcing Miami's primary guys and starters to figure it out next to each other. Yet even while missing guys, it's pretty obvious what the Heat's offense is going to come down to early in the year: Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins being ultra-aggressive. We saw that early in this one, as Powell and Wiggins combined for 15 points on 50% shooting in the opening stretch. Powell's hot scoring stretch flowed into a 10 point second quarter, where he went on a run by himself within minutes. The regular season version of this team is going to trend heavily in the direction of these guys anchoring their own lineups, which ultimately means a heavier offensive workload than they're used to. But as we're seeing for stretches right now, they're more than capable of doing so for pockets at a time.
2. Stock possibly rising, stock possibly dropping.
More than just a ramp up time for the main guys, preseason is a time to evaluate where some players stand that may have some question marks around them. That could be an Exhibit 10 trying to make the roster, or even a rostered player trying to prove themselves for minutes. Stock seems to be rising for current two-way contract Myron Gardner. He was promoted to the second unit for this game, and showed flashes of his all-around game. A tough isolation take and step through for a layup, followed by lock-down defense for 20 seconds straight before forcing the Bucks' Cole Anthony into a tough shot. He does a lot of things well, and his energy is noted by the staff. On the other hand, stock may be dipping for apparent starter placeholder, Jaime Jaquez. Hasn't been many offensive break-throughs, but he's surrounded by on-ball creators which forces him to be an off-ball player again. We saw a much more comfortable Jaquez in the second half with more on-ball duties next to Jovic. The stock will fluctuate, but that's the current trends.
3. Nikola Jovic vs Kel'el Ware continues to be framed as an in-house battle.
Last season, when you said the names Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware, it was probably referencing a two man connection as both showcased extreme chemistry next to one another. Now, one year later, we've yet to see the two share the floor in pre-season, and seem to be pinned against each other as they battle for that starting spot. When it comes to reading the room with Erik Spoelstra, it's clear the development he's leaning toward. Not only naming Jovic a starter, but seeing the role being assigned to him speaks volume. Ware, on the other hand, even came off the bench in the second half when Bam Adebayo and company were done for the night, which slotted him behind Precious Achiuwa. The main takeaway isn't just the usual skill-set differences between the two, but it's the clear temperature check in the building. They're pushing Ware to earn more, and giving Jovic the things they want Ware to reach. Spoelstra may say the lineup isn't set in stone, but we can call it written in permanent marker at the very least. We saw an offensive pickup from Ware late in the game with some of the young guys, as he was forced to increase the aggression. Heavily engaged Kel'el Ware is the ultimate goal this pre-season.