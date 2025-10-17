Bounce-back requires resurgence from Miami Heat scapegoats
The process of washing the stench of the 2024-25 Miami Heat season isn’t going well. All-Star guard Tyler Herro will be sidelined over the first month of the season, the preseason failed to produce a win over the first five games, and it appears increasingly likely that since six of the first eight games are on the road, they’ll be favored to win only once.
Games aren’t played on paper, but a team in need of a strong start is facing an uphill battle. After having the previous season spoiled by the end of the Jimmy Butler era and punctuated by a first-round sweep at the hands of the Cavs that featured a pair of home losses by a combined margin of 92 points, it would be nice to have some positives materialize.
Miami fans are predictably locked in on Norman Powell’s arrival. The continued emergence of second-year pieces Kel’el Ware and Pelle Larsson are another exciting x-factor, as is hoping rookie No. 20 pick Kasparas Jakucionis hits the ground running with his backcourt opportunities.
The prospect of Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. locking in and getting their careers turned around is less exciting, but what if it’s actually more realistic?
It’s understandable Heat nation would give that previous sentence a collective eyeroll, especially since many blame coach Erik Spoelstra’s insistence on hoping Rozier would snap out of his slump for last season’s second-half struggles. However, it’s more likely that established pros looking to bounce back to secure their place in the NBA are better suited to help deliver unexpected early results on the road than blossoming first and second-year players.
Wiggins has a full preseason under his belt after moving his family to South Florida, so he’s in a better position to make an impact after showing flashes of brilliance in his first few weeks after arriving for Golden State. Emerging as a two-way threat early, particularly with more plays being run for him in Herro’s absence, should help him gain some solid footing.
Rozier has been working his way back from his hamstring issue, has lost weight, and is saying all the right things about just wanting a chance to crack the rotation. After being a reliable scorer and shooting roughly 37 percent from 3-point range over 562 games from 2017-24 after a rocky first season with the Celtics, Rozier shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc for the first time since he was a rookie, ultimately becoming a liability before being benched.
The 30-year-old guard got a mental break during the offseason and feels a federal gambling investigation most new was ongoing won’t be an issue.
Jaquez regressed after a promising rookie season and didn’t adjust to teams having his weaknesses well-scouted and preying upon his tendencies. After having the third-year option of his rookie deal picked up, he now faces a make-or-break season.
Spoelstra has been impressed by Jaquez’s mental approach and the fact he’s reported in great shape, which has translated into excellent results on the floor. The UCLA product averaged 15 points off the bench over a three-game stretch entering Friday’s preseason finale and looked more decisive in his decision-making. If that continues, he’ll likely carve out a role on the wing.
It’s not a sexy fix, but Wiggins, Rozier and Jaquez being significantly better than they were a season ago is the best and most likely band-aid for Herro’s early absence. Spoelstra will give them the opportunity to contribute, and although Miami can’t afford for the veteran coach to be as patient through their struggles as he was last season, the need for a resurgent response from all three players given their current career trajectory works in the Heat’s favor.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com
