Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers Final Injury Report: Multiple players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. will play in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Originally listed as questionable, Jaquez missed the Heat's last game nursing a groin strain.

For the season, Jaquez is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, converting on 53 percent of his field goals.

Additionally, second-year Heat forward Keshad Johnson is out, listed with an illness.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Groin

Keshad Johnson: Out - Illness

Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Recalled from G League

Jahmir Young: Available - Recalled from G League

Myron Gardner: Available - Recalled from G League

Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

CLIPPERS

Bradley Beal: Out - Hip

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Hip

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), AM 570 KLAC (California)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (13-7) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-15) Clippers meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 120-119 victory in LA on November 3 and with a win will sweep the series for the 13th time. The contest also marks as the earliest the series will conclude in the franchise’s histories, beating the previous earliest date by

three days, December 4 during the 2002-03 season. The Heat are 40-34 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 19-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

CLIPPERS

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

C Ivica Zubac

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6 (-114), Clippers +6 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -255, Clippers +210

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -114. under -106)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "We need to be better on the ball for sure. Last night, yeah there were some pick-and-rolls, they were calling up some different actions, but at some point it becomes a competitive spirit on-the-ball to handle your business. And then, our weak-side has to be completely active. This league is not easy to defend, the talent, the skill, the three-point spacing, all of that, and it really does require five guys on a string."

