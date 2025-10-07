Erik Spoelstra says Jovic starting isn't permanent
Everything seems to be pointing in one direction.
The praise. The contract extension. And the insertion into the starting lineup for the first two preseason games, first against Orlando in Puerto Rico and Monday against Milwaukee in Miami.
But Erik Spoelstra wryly said Monday not to make too much of Nikola Jovic in the opening group. Not yet, anyway.
Nothing is set in stone with Spoelstra who, due to injuries and inconsistencies and in-season transactions the past two seasons, had not really been able to settle on set starting lineups. And that's especially true in preseason, when he wants to get a look at different combinations -- and also doesn't have some core players available, including starting guard Tyler Herro.
But it does seem more likely that Jovic will remain a starter than say, Jaime Jaquez, Jr.
What remains notable is that Kel'el Ware is not starting at this point, after finishing last season as the starting center.
Saturday against the Magic, Ware didn't play a minute with Bam Adebayo, his frontcourt partner for the final two months of last season, plus the play-in tournament and playoffs. Monday against the Bucks, Ware entered with four subs with the Heat up 19-17. Jovic exited wth three rebounds and three assists in his opening stint, as Norm Powell and Andrew Wiggins paced the scoring.
What's clear is that Spoelstra will keep searching, even if it will be surprising to see him shift from Jovic to Ware, barring injury -- something the Heat are hoping Jovic can finally avoid. Miami needs Jovic's creativity and spacing, especially until Herro returns.