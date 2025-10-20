Jimmy Butler isn't done talking about the Miami Heat
Honeymoons are never forever, not in life nor in basketball, and the latter is especially true when it comes to Jimmy Butler.
Butler is still in that stage with the Golden State Warriors, after his acquisition from the Miami Heat last February, an acquisition that followed several suspensions by the Heat because Butler played without passion or didn't conform to team rules.
Apparently, he has found his "joy" in the Bay Area playing with Steph Curry and for Steve Kerr, at least for now. And while Heat officials and players have stopped talking about him, at least publicly, he still gets a few words in about one of his four former teams. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Butler gave more explanation for his issues in Miami -- after being quoted last week that his discomfort was largely due to being away from his children, who were in California.
All that noise, all that chaos paid off in a major way. I'm lucky to be part of this phenomenal organization. Everywhere starts off great, but then you know someone has to be the bad guy, and it gets to be me. I'm always the one doing something unbearable all of a sudden. ...But that's OK. I get to play in this wonderful league, with amazing teammates. But being here, they've only got one goal. To keep hanging those things up on the wall. Ain't no hidden agendas."- Jimmy Butler
Recall that shortly after Butler arrived in Miami from Philadelphia in 2019, he spoke often about the Heat "allow me to be me." But he changed his tune over time. The Heat did reach two unexpected NBA Finals with Butler leading the way, in 2020 and 2023, and there will always be a segment of the Heat fan base that puts that before everything that happened last season.
No question Butler was the engine behind most of the Heat's success during his stay, and it can be argued that the front office didn't do enough to supplement him. Yet again, Butler was partial to a lot of the undrafted success stories (Max Strus and Gabe Vincent) that the Heat didn't keep, in the hopes of getting higher-end top talent.
The Heat covered publicly for Butler's actions behind the scenes for most of his early tenure, but the situation became less palatable to the organization when Butler started missing more games, and not competing all that hard in some of those he played. The dispute ultimately was about money; Butler wanted an extension and the Heat wanted to wait and see until after the 2024-25 season, to see how his body held up, and whether he would be more impactful in the regular season.
Ultimately, a trade benefited both parties.
Butler got his extension, and a chance to play with a legend in Curry.
And several in the Heat rotation -- Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins -- plus promising rookie Kasparas Jakucionis were added to Miami as tentacles of the original Butler trade.
Butler may not have talked much publicly before is exit, other than the infamous "no joy" press conference, but those around him talked plenty in his stead.
Either way, it's time for both sides to look forward, the Warriors trying to compete in a loaded West, and the Heat trying to find their footing with a younger roster in the post-Butler era.