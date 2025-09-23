Inside The Heat

Miami Heat commit (for now) to two young players

Ethan J. Skolnick

Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have leaned into the draft more in recent years than in most of Pat Riley's past.

Now they've made a minor -- and expected -- commitment to their top picks from 2023 and 2024, who were first and second team All-Rookie in their debuts.

The team exercised the rookie-scale extensions on Jaime Jaquez, Jr., and Ke'lel for their fourth and third seasons, respectively -- the seasons after this one. Full-scale extension decisions will come down the line, and that depends on how each progresses, and if they're both in Miami when the time arrives. So far, the Heat have resisted including the majority of their homegrown players in offers for more established stars.

Jaquez, Jr., has more immediately to prove, after he went backwards in his second season, struggling to find his efficiency after opponents scouted him more thoroughly. Whereas it was assumed he was an eventual successor to the now-departed Jimmy Butler at small forward, Jaquez Jr. figures to play a reserve rotation role this season. He needs to get back to attacking while also fixing his three-point form.

Ware became a starter midway through his rookie season, and showed flashes of the ability that made him attractive to the Heat at No. 15 overall. This summer, Erik Spoelstra called out Ware's "professionalism," and Ware responded well in the next two Las Vegas Summer League starts. Continued progress in that area will cement his status.

Ware looks much stronger physically as he enters training camp.

Nikola Jovic, drafted one year before Jaquez, Jr., received these same formalities the past couple of years. Now comes the harder part -- negotiating a post rookie-scale extension if the Heat decide to do so. The odds are that they will, as the Heat continue to go younger than they typically do.

The core rotation, once Tyler Herro returns from ankle surgery, averages under 26 years old.

