Miami Heat Forward Bam Adebayo Sees "Politics", Team Success as DPOY Obstacles
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo was named to one NBA All-Defensive First Team last season for the first time, so natural progression would have put him in the mix for his first Defensive Player of the Year award.
Unfortunately, the27-year-old forward's team has struggled, limiting his chances. Despite being respected by all coaches and opponents as a game-changing defender given his size, mobility and ability to defend anyone on the floor, it's highly unlikely he'll retain his spot among the first five when the 2024-25 All-Defensive teams are announced.
That doesn't mean Adebayo doesn't believe he's the NBA's best defender. When asked who he thinks should win Defensive Player of the Year honors by reporter Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Adebayo answered honestly.
"I'm gonna say myself," Adebayo said, "but, like I said, it's hard to say me when we're in the 10th spot."
Miami finished 37-45, matching its worst record under head coach Erik Spoelstra (2014-15). Adebayo failed to make the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time since '22, but he is a candidate to land on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the fifth time. having secured those honors after each season from 2020-23.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green drew criticism for campaigning for DPOY on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," once frontrunner Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the season just after All-Star Weekend. In what could be perceived as a jab at Green, Adebayo raised eyebrows in citing one key reason top honors have eluded him.
"Uhh... Politics, you know? You can't really help it. Some dudes have power over the media and some dudes don't. But in my case, we can't really voice for it if we're in the 10th spot," Adebayo said. "Now if we're in the third spot or fourth spot? You could say something.
"I've tried to - I ain't gonna say beg - but try to showcase and put yourself out there, and to me, it's just too much. If I have to go through media outlets and do all this to get somebody to give me Defensive Player of the Year, I'm cool."
Wembanyama will be a heavy favorite to win DPOY honors for the rest of his career if he's healthy, so this may have been Adebayo's best shot. Golden State's Green, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, OKC's Luguentz Dort, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson are among the favorites to earn this year's hardware.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com