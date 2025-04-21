Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Snubbed Of Award Despite Teammate's Endorsement
The NBA announced its three Most Improved finalists, and Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro failed to make the cut. Despite earning his first nod from the league’s head coaches in earning a spot among the Eastern Conference’s best, Herro didn’t secure enough votes from NBA media members to finish among the top three.
Detroit Pistons All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham, a former No. 1 overall pick, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac are in the mix to win Most Improved honors.
Teammate Kyle Anderson said Herro was more deserving of the honor than Cunningham. Herro had career-highs in scoring average (23.9 ppg), shooting percentage (47.2 percent), assists (5.5) and games played (77). He won the 3-point shooting competition at All-Star weekend and was also a finalist for the NBA’s Clutch Player Award as the Heat’s representative.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic earned finalist nods.
MIAMI HEAT FORWARD BAM ADEBAYO NOT INCLUDED AMONG DPOY FINALISTS
After being named to his first All-NBA Defensive First Team last season, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo was one of the favorites to be named Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25. The Heat’s captain will have to wait at least another season to win the award for the first time.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, the 2017 winner, is joined by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley as the top three candidates, receiving the most votes from NBA media.
Adebayo has said that he feels he’s the league’s best defender, but understood that he didn’t have much of an argument since Miami finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this season.
Widely regarded as one of the NBA’s most versatile defensive bigs due to his ability to guard everyone on the floor, Adebayo led the Heat with 78 games played this season, the second-most he’s participated in over his eight-season career. His 98 steals were the most he’s ever recorded.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com