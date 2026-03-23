Spurs vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

Are the Miami Heat in trouble in the Eastern Conference playoff race? Miami has slipped outside the top eight in the standings with a four-game losing streak, and now it has a tough matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

San Antonio has won five games in a row and is in a great spot to clinch a top-two seed in the Western Conference this season. Oddsmakers have the Spurs favored on the road in this matchup, as the Heat are just 16-25 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season.

San Antonio won the first meeting between these teams by six points back in October, but it now ranks fourth in the league in net rating and third in defensive rating, posting one of the most complete profiles of a contender in the league.

Miami desperately needs a win, as it only has a one-game cushion on the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets. Can it snap the skid as a home dog?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Spurs vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -4.5 (-112)

Heat +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs: -205

Heat: +170

Total

244.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Spurs vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Spurs record: 53-18

Heat record: 38-33

Spurs vs. Heat Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Stephon Castle – available

Devin Vassell – questionable

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Nikola Jovic – available

Trevor Keels – out

Norman Powell – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Jahmir Young – out

Spurs vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-126)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper is averaging 11.4 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc. Harper started the Spurs’ last game with Castle out, and he turned in a massive showing, shooting 9-for-13 from the field on his way to a 24-point game.

While there’s a chance that Harper will have a smaller role on Monday, he’s still scored 11 or more points in 13 of his 20 games since Feb.1, averaging 12.8 points per game during that stretch.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has shown that he can handle a bigger workload when called upon for the Spurs, and I like this matchup for him against a Miami team that is No. 1 in the league in pace.

This projects to be a high-scoring game – the total is at 240.5 – so I like taking Harper to hit his season average on Monday.

Spurs vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I broke down why I’m taking the Spurs in a two-team parlay, but I also think they’re worth a look straight up to cover:

The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point favorites in this game with the Miami Heat, but I’m moving the spread quite a bit to get them as underdogs with Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle on the injury report.

San Antonio has won five games in a row and remains one of the best teams in the NBA, ranking in the top five in the league in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating.

Meanwhile, Miami has dropped four games in a row, falling to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs are the better team in this game, as the Heat have dropped outside of the top 10 in net rating after a strong start to the month of March.

Getting a few points with the Spurs is obviously a huge plus, but I wouldn’t mind San Antonio as a road favorite if Castle and Vassell play. The Spurs are 10-10-1 against the spread as road favorites, posting a +8.6 scoring margin in those games.

Even though Miami loves to push the pace on offense, I think the Spurs are up to the challenge with a top-five defense this season.

Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.