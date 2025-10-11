Miami Heat Preseason Grades Through 3 Games: Norman Powell Leads Charge
Miami Heat basketball is finally back. Though it is only preseason, there is nothing better than watching a Heat game. The preseason is a time for players to get warmed up for the season. It is not always predictive of how a season will go for a player. With this said, lets grade some players performances through the first 3 games.
Norman Powell - Grade: A
Norman Powell had a slow game in the first contest with just 5 points on 2/6 shooting, and he had 2 turnovers. Since this game Powell has been nothing but perfect. In the past two games he has scored 18 points in each game shooting 6/12 and 6/13 respectively. He has been exactly what the Heat hoped for when they traded for him on July 7th.
Kel'el Ware - Grade: B
Kel’el Ware has improved with every game so far, with the last game being a dominant game outperforming Victor Wembanyama with a stat line of 29 points and 12 rebounds on 12/19 shooting. Ware has all the talent necessary to be an All-Star level player, his issue is consistency. Even though he earns a good grade, the motor still needs to be worked on. It is early in the NBA year, so I am not going to be too harsh. Oh, and here is an excuse to watch the beautiful block on Wembanyama again, you’re welcome.
Nikola Jovic - Grade: A
Nikola Jovic turned heads when playing international basketball for Serbia this year and that has not stopped in the preseason. He has shown impressive improvement in his game over the course of his career, and this year seems to be another step. Jovic’s best game was against the Bucks when he finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assist, and 2 steals. The best part of his game this preseason is how it has been seamless. He fits in with any lineup, as he is unselfish not only with the ball but also his role on the court. Jovic will do whatever the team asks him and considering the injury issues for the Heat, his willingness to adapt will be an asset. Not to spoil any of my hot takes coming later but look out for Jovic when its time to vote for Most Improved Player.
Bam Adebayo - Grade: C-
There is no sugarcoating it, Bam has not lived up to expectations so far. Similar to what I said about Ware getting a pass due to it being preseason, Bam gets the same pass. That does not mean we ignore everything, we still need to talk about it. It is a common occurrence that Bam will start seasons slow offensively and this preseason is no different. Bam has struggled from the field mightily, shooting 0/5, 1/3, and 4/10 respectively. The Heat simply can’t afford that from their best player. Yes, Bam typically makes up more than enough of his shooting woes with his defense. But when the Heat are missing Herro and need someone else to step up offensively, Bam has to be that guy. Don’t panic yet, its only 3 games into the preseason. There is plenty of time for Bam to return to being the 3x All-Star level player that he is.
The Miami Heat return to the court on 10/12 against the Orlando Magic.