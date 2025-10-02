Nikola Jovic showing gratitude toward Heat following recent extension
Nikola Jovic had some big news come his way less than 24 hours ago as it was reported he came to an agreement on a four year extension with the Miami Heat for $62.4 Million in total.
Following day three of training camp Thursday afternoon, Jovic spoke with reporters about that recent rookie extension. "I'm happy this ownership and organization sees the time and work I've put in. I'll make sure to give my everything to make this franchise worth a lot more," Jovic said.
Not only is Jovic glad to be getting financial stability over the next four years, but he's gotten quite comfortable down in Miami since being drafted. "This actually is my second home, I've never been anywhere else," Jovic stated when referring to moving from Serbia to South Florida. "Maybe one day I'll actually end up living here."
When you hit a checkpoint like this as a 22 year old in this league, there's also just a moment of reflection in a time like this. When asked about the moment he realized he fit into things long-term with this organization, Jovic takes it back as recent as last season.
"I felt like last year right before I got injured, I really felt I could help this team win," Jovic mentioned. "Them coming to Serbia and seeing me and my family, I felt like I meant something to them. Really a part of the family. That's the moment when I figured out these guys really respect me and want me to do good."
Now all the focus turns to the near future with Nikola Jovic being a pivotal piece on this roster. After talking with Jovic about this possibly leaving him with more responsibility, he said it doesn't change a thing for him and his mindset.
Jovic is focused on going out there and playing basketball at the best of his abilities, with a major focus remaining on his health by staying available for this upcoming season.