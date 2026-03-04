Since returning to the starting lineup in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyler Herro has put up 65 points in three games.

The better stat is that he's shot 50% or better in each of those performances, as he has been much more selective with his shot attempts since returning.

The floater has been his area of expertise his entire career, but it's currently peaking right now as he often turns down semi-open perimeter looks for a two dribble attack before slowing up into that short range push shot.

In these last three games, he's actually shooting 18 for 27 from two point land, which is primarily floaters as he's been limited in his long two point pull-ups and at the rim finishes.

"I know he works on it a lot," Erik Spoelstra said a night ago about his floater. "But I've been around players that have worked on that a lot. He just has a talent for it. He's just got beautiful touch. And he can do it at full speed, off a slow step, he can do it where he's contested and creating a little bit of space."

As Spoelstra also noted, this is nothing new for Herro. This floater has been apart of his arsenal since the early days of his basketball career, but there's no doubt that he has a bit more comfort with it in other spots of the floor.

While his inside the arc game has been crucial for his own scoring bag, and this team's scoring punches as of late, there's another loud part of his game that both Coach Spoelstra and Herro believe will soon elevate this team's offense.

"I'm telling you when he gets his rhythm, that's the last piece of this. Once he gets his three point rhythm, that'll take his game to another level and I really believe that's going to change things offensively for us as a team."

It's not like Herro's deep ball has been off target since returning either. He's just turning down a lot of those looks to take an easier in the lane floater, which is also a good shot.

But once teams realize that, those crazy perimeter close-outs will begin to slow down, which will call for Herro's three ball aggression to increase.

"I know what Spo wants and I want the same for myself," Tyler Herro commented on Spo's comments about his three ball being the next step. "I feel the spots where he sees I can be a little bit more aggressive, as far as catching and shooting."

"I just have to get more comfortable playing at a game pace," Herro continued. "Being able to get my legs under me and things like that for my range."

Any doubts surrounding Tyler Herro and a three point jumper feels insane to even mention, but there's been a real push from the staff for him in that area.

He's making the right plays, getting off the ball, scoring when needed, and being an overall energizer. Spo is right: this really should be the last piece for his late season offensive stretch.