One specific swing factor to kick off the Miami Heat's season
The Miami Heat are going to be without two key offensive pillars when the season kicks off for them on October 22nd: Tyler Herro (who will miss the first month or so of the season following a foot procedure) and Duncan Robinson (who was dealt this off-season in a sign and trade with the Detroit Pistons).
Being without that much shooting is a definite task for Erik Spoelstra and the coaching staff, especially considering the need for an obvious offensive boost to this roster already. Norman Powell holds a lot of those cards to helping the Heat stay afloat from beyond the arc, but the swing factor exceeds just one player.
Going back to December of the 2021 NBA season, it seemed like the Heat's season would begin to unravel. Bam Adebayo was prepping for surgery on his thumb due to a torn ligament, while Jimmy Butler was missing chunks of time with a knee injury.
A ton of pressure was put on Tyler Herro to step up and carry the Heat's offense. That indeed did happen, but that's only a quarter of the story.
The Heat ended up going 10-5 in that month, all due to the fact that they shot 40% from three on 38 attempts a game. This wasn't a player carrying them to the finish line. This was a team wide surge that had teams scrambling on defense night after night.
So does this current roster have that in them? Can Davion Mitchell shoot above his head again near a 45% clip? Will Nikola Jovic or Andrew Wiggins peak as weak-side spot-up shooters? Does Bam Adebayo or Kel'el Ware shoot the ball well enough to truly stretch the floor for this group?
These are legitmate questions heading into Media Day this Monday. This roster isn't built to have one player step up and carry them for a bulk of time to start the season. It needs to be as a unit.
Simply, it needs to be through three-point shooting.