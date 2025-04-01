OPINION: Streaking Miami Heat in Elite Company Entering April as Huge Week Looms
As April begins, the two NBA teams with the longest win streaks are the betting favorites to play in the Finals.
Oklahoma City has won 10 straight and would become just the third team ever to reach the 70-win plateau if it runs the table. The Thunder are expected (-140) to win the Western Conference. The defending champion Celtics are -130 to win the East and own a nine-game run.
Running third in the league’s win streak business are the surprising Miami Heat, who have notched five consecutive victories and can guarantee a playoff appearance with its next one or a Toronto Raptors’ loss.
On March 21, the Heat dropped their 10th straight game and looked destined to have a one-game run in the 2025 NBA postseason. That fate may still await Miami, but there’s a chance it stays hot and hangs around. How the team fares over the next three games may ultimately determine its fate.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra is satisfied with the direction his team is trending in, and how March ended is crucial given the challenge that awaits to open April. Closing out a three-game trip at the Celtics before returning home to face the Grizzlies and Bucks before the week wraps up represents Miami’s toughest remaining regular-season stretch.
The hope is that Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson can hit the ground running when they return and the stomach ailment that kept guard Davion Mitchell out in D.C. doesn’t linger, so if the Heat can get healthy, they can continue generating positive momentum.
If Miami can find a way to go at least 2-1 before starting up a new week on April 7 as a heavy home favorite against the depleted 76ers, it will be in fantastic shape to potentially take advantage of the fact that the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic play twice over the season’s final six days.
The Heat opened a new month just 1.5 games back of their in-state rivals for the No. 8 seed, and Orlando suffered through another low-scoring loss to the Clippers on Monday to clinch its fourth consecutive losing month after starting 15-7. Since the Heat split their meetings with the Magic, the divisional record will play. Orlando has games at Washington and the two matchups with the Hawks remaining, while Miami only has to play the Wizards in the April 13 finale at Kaseya Center.
Miami opened the week with Bam Adebayo leading the way with a 28-point, 12-rebound, 5-assist game in D.C. that made him Monday’s highest-scoring performer in all of NBA DFS. Tyler Herro went for 27-5-5. Rookies Kel’el Ware (11 rebounds) and Pelle Larsson (15-7-5) showed off their development as they continued to thrive during this win streak. Injuries and the 120-94 result even allowed Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Terry Rozier, relegated to DNPs or garbage time of late, to stretch their legs as they combined for 29 points, 12 boards and eight assists.
The majority of guys are happy, a stark contrast to the miserable state most on the team found themselves in less than two weeks ago. Optimism can be fleeting, so it’s vital that the coming week not be too demoralizing.
First up is the chore of trying to keep the Celtics from securing a 10th consecutive victory that would match their longest run since finishing off the Cavs, sweeping the Pacers and going up 3-0 on the Mavericks in last season’s playoffs. Even with reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in and out of the lineup, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday rediscovering their swagger and returning to form has Boston thriving. They're a heavy favorite to beat the Heat for a fourth time as they look to polish off a second straight regular-season series sweep.
No matter what transpires at TD Garden the Grizzlies will arrive with Finland’s Tuomas Iisalo operating as interim head coach on Wednesday and the Bucks will come through on Friday with Damian Lillard still sidelined. Both teams will be adjusting on the fly and Miami must make its homecourt edge hold up. The opportunity to have a winning week will remain in play even if the Celtics beat Miami for a 10th time in 11 meetings since losing the ‘23 Eastern Conference finals.
A season marred by Jimmy Butler-related angst and uncertainty has been undoubtedly disappointing, but the finish line is in sight. It remains to be seen how much longer the Heat realistically have, but the week ahead looms large as a determining factor.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com