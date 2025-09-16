Paolo Banchero is the perfect type of player for Team USA basketball
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons doesn’t want players over age 30 to travel with Team USA basketball for the next Olympic competition. The old guard on last year’s team were LeBron James (40), Stephen Curry (37), Kevin Durant (36), Anthony Davis (32), Joel Embiid (31), Jrue Holiday (35) and Derrick White (31), who all helped the U.S. get respect back after the less talented squad came away with no medals in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Limiting the pool of veterans to under 30 is unnecessary, but one of Simmons's good ideas is that Paolo Banchero should be on the team. He’s a high-level athlete listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, and 46.1 percent of his career attempts come from 0-10 feet, which is perfect for international physicality. Some credentials include being the best player on a playoff team that went seven games at 21, being in the top 20 in free throw attempts twice and earning All-Star honors.
When the 2028 Olympics roll around, Banchero will be 25 and starting his prime. His style is a great fit because he can be the main focus of the offense, or he can fall back and be a key cog around other great players, as Devin Booker did masterfully on the last gold medal squad.
Banchero will be a must-have player because he can handle in pick and roll, drawing extra pressure on his attacks to the rim or pulling up. Or he can be the screener on a team who works as an offensive lineman and scores on cuts. The best way to maximize his impact around others on offense is to surround him with speed, high-IQ players, and proficient outside shooting. On defense, he would be more suited to be the weakside tagger, but don't underestimate his ability to guard straight up, especially if he has a smaller role on offense.
On top of that, it would benefit Banchero greatly to be around a star-studded roster like that. Who knows what kind of moves he could copy from another great player to help the Orlando Magic?