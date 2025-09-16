Paolo Banchero is the perfect type of player for Team USA basketball

Bill Simmons doesn’t think anyone over the age of 30 should be on Team USA's 2028 Olympic basketball team 🇺🇸👀



His picks for the starting 5:



🔹Jalen Williams

🔹Tyrese Haliburton

🔹Anthony Edwards

🔹Paolo Banchero

🔹Cooper Flagg



With bigs Chet Holmgren and Evan Mobley coming… pic.twitter.com/cyfIg5rFjU