The Miami Heat have lost three straight and 4 of their last 5. The offense has sputtered as teams have tried to slow them down. Their 3 point shooting has also started to regress from their hot start. On the defensive end they are losing focus at times and can struggle to get defensive rebounds. They hit a new season low when they were blown out by Sacramento Kings who are among the leagues worst teams in almost every metric.

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For the Heat to get back to the top of the East they need to go back to their identity, which is creating havoc on the defensive end on every possession. Too many times, the defense lets up open looks and does not make the 2nd effort to get back into the play. As for the offensive end, I believe they need to tweak the system. Keep playing fast, keep trying to get in transition, but have more of a plan when that does not work. The Heat should expect every team to now play more zone and emphasize slowing them down. Once their offense gets slowed down, they sometimes lack the movement needed to consistently generate looks.

Read what some contributors from the Miami Heat OnSI site have to say:

“There's a lot of talk about the offense, but the issue lately is defense. Miami was playing at a top-5 efficiency level on that end, even while pushing pace. But they've slipped this week. Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson getting back will help, but Miami needs to put this first. Also, Erik Spoelstra may need to slow things down some, because the players have appeared to be on tired legs, and that's affecting the shooting as well. This is more about disposition than lineups, or even about Tyler Herro's return. The Heat can't afford a couple of more bad weeks in the increasingly competitive East; it would be great to get the Bam Adebayo we saw Friday in Orlando every night, not the one who played in the game before and after.”

Dec 1, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“After a hot start, the Heat have cooled, losing three in a row and 4 of their last 5. Although many may point to the injuries, two of their losses have been caused by teams slowing the game down, playing out of Miami's comfort zone and forcing those not named Tyler Herro/Norman Powell to beat them, and they haven't been able too. Not only will Miami's offense need to adjust to get their best players good looks, but they need better production out of their role players, especially beyond the arc. Miami 's losses have not only seen poor efficiency from beyond the arc but low volume as well. Coach Spoelstra will adjust, but he needs to soon, and the Heat need to get healthy.”