Pump the brakes on Miami Heat rookie?
Everyone wants to see the new guy.
So it's understandable that Miami Heat fans are hyped about the preseason debut of Kasparas Jakucionis, which included 10 assists, many of the highlight variety -- which helped catalyze a tremendous bounceback performance from second-year man Kel'el Ware.
That court vision, which was evident even as Jakucionis struggled with his shot in summer league play, has Heat fans -- and even some national observers -- speculating that Jakucionis could get the keys to the Heat offense sooner than expected, especially with Tyler Herro still sidelined following ankle surgery.
And then, Bleacher Report speculated that the No. 20 overall pick could make an All-Rookie team, something Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Ware have done for the Heat the past two seasons.
This is a welcome development from some of the conversation over the summer, when many Heat fans were wondering if Jakucionis would be a bust. And as encouraging as this is, and as inaccurate as it is to say that coach Erik Spoelstra won't play rookies (recent evidence suggests otherwise), we might want to slow down just a bit, to a pre-Jakucionis Heat pace.
First, he's 19. Second, while his defense is dogged, he will get targeted some as he adjusts to quicker NBA talents. And third, even with all the injuries, there are a lot of Heat guards in his way. Norman Powell will start. Davion Mitchell or Dru Smith will likely start with Powell. And Pelle Larsson, who got back on the court in the third preseason game (and predictably, right back to diving on the floor) needs minutes also. That's all before Herro is logging his usual 30-35 minutes.
Playing Jakucionis would likely lead to more transition and early offense opportunities, something the Heat are seeking. But it's hard to see Spoelstra shelving Mitchell (after the Heat gave him a two-year contract) or even Smith, a personal Spoelstra favorite who is somehow all the way back from Achilles' surgery.
Jakucionis needs to keep learning how to run a team, so it wouldn't surprise if he is sent to Sioux Falls for a spell, and then deployed by the Heat only when others are out, at least until the All-Star break. There's no purpose of pushing the process; they have plenty of time with him.
So an All-Rookie team appears unlikely. A little more promise for the Heat future? Perhaps.
Though if Jakucionis shows out again, this Sunday in Orlando, you'll hear more calls for him to play in the games that count.