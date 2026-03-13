Bam Adebayo's follow-up, defensive schematics and more takeaways at halftime

It was hard to follow up Tuesday night.

It was time to get back out on the hardwood to face the Milwaukee Bucks, after Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points against the Washington Wizards just 48 hours prior.

The only injury report bump for Miami was Kel'el Ware getting back in the mix, while Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jovic remained out.

The Heat lead 59-51 at the midway mark, after a strong start and close to the first half. Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis lead the team in scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively. Eighteen points for Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other side.

Let's get into some takeaways from this first half between the Heat and Bucks:

1. Leveraging the Bam Adebayo game.

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after becoming the NBA's second highest scorer of points in a game against the Wshington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Adebayo scored 83 points. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

All eyes on Adebayo. National attention was surrounding the Heat's captain heading into this game, and Miami did a good job of leveraging that story-line. They didn't come out the gate force feeding Bam, as expected. Everybody was eating in that first quarter, including Kasparas Jakucionis catch and shoot three balls, Kel'el Ware drives, and Pelle Larsson open floor impact. It wasn't high usage for Adebayo either to kick things off, which left the other guys with some decent space to operate downhill. Miami got out to a 26-12 lead due to this offensive approach.

2. The Heat's most underrated sniper.

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) shoots a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Erik Spoelstra said it himself a few weeks ago: Kasparas Jakucionis is legitimately one of the best shooters on this Heat team right now. We can talk about the tenacious defense or the crafty passing, but the real flashing skill has been that spot-up three. He knocked down three of them in the opening quarter alone, and the jumper just looks so visibly pure. Clean mechanics, solid base, smooth release. This kid has some real upside in many departments, but this shooting ability is raising his floor big time.

3. A defensive note from both sides.

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and center Myles Turner (3) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If we rewind back to Jaime Jaquez Jr's rookie season, he put on a show in this building against the Bucks with some crafty inside shot making. The Bucks were clear he was going to be a high priority on the scouting report. Doing what many teams have been doing for a while, Jericho Sims and other Bucks bigs spent time on Jaquez Jr to wall him up, and it was working in that department. On the other side of the ball, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a problem as he often is. Miami tried to wall up, but he did most of his damage off Miami's self inflicted offensive mistakes. Bad misses or random turnovers almost always meant Antetokounmpo points the other way. Miami's offense will dictate the defense in this match-up.