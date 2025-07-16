‘I Still Have The Letters’ — Dwyane Wade Reflects On Bond With Mother While She Was In Jail
Dwyane Wade is one of the most appreciated and cherished players in Miami Heat history, but his road to glory was far from easy.
Wade's mother, Jolinda, spent time in jail during his childhood for reasons related to drugs and substances, according to many sources. This meant the three-time NBA champion was forced to find creative ways to continue growing his relationship with his mother, which included writing letters to each other.
Wade discussed with TMZ Sports just how much these letters meant to him, even sharing the letters are still in his possession and read on occasion.
"I mean, it was the greatest pen pal that I ever had. Being able to have a connection still to my mom even though she wasn't there in the physical," Wade said. "We still had a connection, we still shared things, so she was still there for me, and I knew she was going to get out, and so I just wanted to be there for her as much as I could as well. I still have the letters, so I go back, and I read them sometimes. No matter where you go in life, you always have to go back. You got to take a look, appreciate things."
This question was asked to the Hall of Fame guard just days after his mother surprised him on 'Today with Jenna & Friends.' During her appearance on the show, she expressed to her son how meaningful and motivating the letters were.
"Your letters got me through each day and enabled me to be a part of all the wonderful things that was happening in your life," Jolinda shared.
Wade and his mother are proof that the trials a person faces do not define them.