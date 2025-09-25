Terry Rozier Expected to Remain with Miami Heat for Training Camp
The Terry Rozier-Miami Heat tenure has been rocky for the last year and a half to say the least. Beginning with high expectations when they acquired him at the 2023-2024 trade deadline, hoping to be adding a real scoring punch next to Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler.
It started off decently strong, as he averaged 16.4 points a game to finish that season with plenty of highlight moments and games mixed in. The only problem was that he was linked with a neck injury that lingered into the off-season, as reports were flying that it was even being considered as something close to career ending.
A full recovery was made to start the 2024-2025 season, and that's when the decline began. Went down to 10.6 points a game last year, dropped below 40% shooting overall, and just didn't have the same confidence and scoring swagger that many were used to.
All of that brings us to present day, where there's curiosity about what the next steps are for him and the Heat. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Terry Rozier is expected to be with the Miami Heat when training camp begins.
From a widened lens on the entire Rozier situation, there is undoubtedly never been a bigger opportunity for him to revive his role on this team than the beginning of the season. With Tyler Herro out for the first month or so, there will never be a larger hole for scoring that needs to be filled than now.
But will he even get the opportunity? Will Erik Spoelstra double back to provide another chance on the court over some of the higher floor options on the roster?
Guys like Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith will see the floor before Rozier for sure, but if the Heat struggle to score 90 points on a night to night basis to begin the season, it's not crazy to say Coach Spoelstra throws him out there to hope he can turn things around.
If Mitchell or Smith go down at any point, what name will Spoelstra call first: Kasparas Jakucionis or Rozier? And well, the fact that we are asking that question showcases the current dilemma pretty well between Rozier and the Heat.