Backcourt may look different again for Miami Heat in crucial game

Could the Miami Heat be the healthier team for a change?

As the Orlando Magic await results on forward Franz Wagner's knee, after his nasty spill in New York, the Miami Heat had some good news on their practice court.

Both Davion Mitchell and Tyler Herro, who missed Saturday's embarrassing home loss to the Sacramento Kings, practiced. So did Pelle Larsson, who also missed that game. And so did Norman Powell, who missed some time of late.

This raises the possibility that the Heat could have their full complement of guards available for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal in Orlando against the Magic -- well, if Dru Smith can go, after the reserve sat with a hip issue.

But even if Smith can't, the Heat should be fine so long as the others go. The assumption is that Erik Spoelstra would start Mitchell, Powell and Herro together, something he's been able to do just three times. Powell and Herro have played only 51 minutes together, and while the Heat have been a positive in those minutes (thank the lazy Los Angeles Clippers), more chemistry is needed.

While Herro's status for the game isn't immediately known, Mitchell declared himself good to go,and that matters because he has been such an important piece this season, not only on the defensive end at the point of attack -- where he refuses to be screened -- but also as a high-assist, low-turnover playmaker. Miami missed him badly against the Kings.

Herro has been efficient offensively, but he has been playmaking less, and the offense has looked a bit more stilted when he's played. Miami needs to find a flow between him and Powell. Spoelstra has been staggering their minutes when they have both been available, but since they will start and finish together, there are at least 18 minutes when they will likely share the floor.

If all three start, that means Andrew Wiggins probably slots in as the power forward, with Kel'el Ware going back to the bench. This will irritate many Heat fans, but it smooths over the rotation, with at least one natural backup center in place. And the Heat's issue hasn't really been its starts or finishes. The problem has been in the middle of the game, when the defense has slipped.

Further information on Herro is likely to come, in advance of the 6pm game on Monday.