Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Final Injury Update: Status of multiple players revealed

The Miami Heat have announced that guards Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith are all officially available to play in Tuesday night's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game against the Orlando Magic.

Herro (toe contusion), Mitchell (groin tightness) and Larsson (hip flexor tightness) were all listed as probable originally, while Smith (hip contusion) was listed as questionable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

NJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Available - Toe

Davion Mitchell: Available - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Available - Hip

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-10) and Orlando Magic (14-10) meet for the NBA Cup quarterfinals and the third of seven matchups overall this season (including two preseason games). The two teams have previously met twice in regular season play, both in Orlando with the Magic winning by a combined total of five points. The Heat are 81-63 all-time versus the Magic during the regular

season, including 45-25 in home games and 36-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +1 (-110), Magic -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -102, Magic -116

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well you're always looking for efficiency. We just have to tighten up and go over some of the deatils of everything we do. That's what we were able to focus on today. It's good to have a practice day. It's good to get to some film and that's what an 82-game season does. There's going to be ebbs and flows. There's things we can do better in terms of the details of our offense and certainly committing to what we do defensively night in and night out."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket