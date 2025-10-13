Three takeaways from Heat against Magic: Ware popping, Jakucionis injured, more
With the Miami Heat prepping for a preseason back to back on Sunday and Monday night, they gave some of the regulars, Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins, a rest on Sunday late afternoon.
That left the Heat roster with a platter of youth, as it was a game to get another extensive look at some of the guys trying to prove themselves in this new look rotation.
So here are three things that jumped out from this one:
1. Is preseason showcasing the ultimate role for Kel'el Ware?
The role of Kel'el Ware heading into the season has been a hot topic as of late. After starting last year and being used off the bench early in preseason, his role has fluctuated. But have they found something now? In theory it's a demotion to go from starting center to back-up big, but that change could lead to a better offensive Ware. Erik Spoelstra has completely glued Ware to these second units with the role players, and it seems to be for one reason: force his aggression out on the floor. It's easy to get complacent and take a back-seat when playing with the main guys, so this new role pushes him to be engaged. Ware put up 17 points on 50% shooting and 8 rebounds in the first half alone. It may seem like a demotion on the surface, but this might lead to increased production for both Ware's numbers and overall impact.
2. Kasparas Jakucionis' second career game cut short.
In a game that Miami was without a lot of the main guys, the excitement quickly turned to their rookie Kasparas Jakucionis to try and follow up his big initial showing. He entered the game and made some plays in his quick four minute stretch, including a trip to the line off a strong attack and a nice lob pass assist to Kel'el Ware out of the pick and roll. He exited the game shortly after, and it was reported he would be done for the game with right hip soreness. The main takeaway is this: this news is incredibly unfortunate. We've seen it first hand that Heat rookies sometimes only have limited opportunities when they first jump on the scene, and preseason games like this are a good chance to show things. Hopefully it's nothing serious, but it's better to play it safe with your young piece, especially with something as tricky as the hip.
3. From Jaime Jaquez vs Pelle Larsson to Jaquez AND Larsson...
Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr have somewhat been compared over the last year as both were playing for the same spot in the rotation. Two wings the Heat drafted who benefit on the basketball, but have showcased high level off-ball cutting impact at different points. With the reduced roster, Jaquez and Larsson have been playing a lot next to one another, and there could be a silent evaluation from the team. They're going to need them both to start the season without Tyler Herro, but it seems they're eyeing how each of them deal with their roles constantly shifting. They have put Jaquez on the ball often for his benefit, but it's mostly because they're trying to slowly work Larsson back into his off the ball slot. He played on the ball constantly this off-season in both summer league and Euro Basket, so this is the perfect time to force adjustments. If one, or both, of these guys can pop as scoring threats for dry pockets of a game, that can definitely make things easier on Coach Spo's rotations.