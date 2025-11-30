Key Heat player seems on track to return

Before the 2025-26 season started, it wasn't clear whether Jaime Jaquez Jr. would even be part of the Miami Heat's regular rotation, following an uneven sophomore campaign.

Now he appears indispensable.

Without Jaquez Jr. on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, the Heat's second unit scuffled, and that proved the difference in a three-point loss. Nikola Jovic in particular was ineffective with five turnovers and a minus-15 in just 10 minutes. Those minutes likely would have belonged to Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez, Jr., however, was able to practice Sunday and was upgraded to questionable for Monday night's visit from the fading Los Angeles Clippers -- and all signs are he will play.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (strained groin) is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. visiting Clippers. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 30, 2025

If he can go, Jaquez Jr. can resume his chase for awards, including Sixth Man of the Year, as he still ranks high on all the corresponding statistical charts.

But he played only 17 minutes in his last game, and there's been some question about how much his on-the-ball reps would taper with the return of Tyler Herro from injury. Jaquez Jr. is a good cutter, but he has been at his best as a handler, getting downhill and making decisions.

Give Jaime Jaquez Jr. his flowers



After a sophomore season marred by injury, he’s bounced back and has looked better than ever



He’s a frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists with just 0.8 TOs on 57% TS pic.twitter.com/I40a9Emiw4 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 23, 2025

Jaquez Jr., has honed his footwork and his spins have been much more successful than they were last season. If he comes back, he likely anchors a reserve corps that includes Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith.

That may change also, however. Ware has been dynamic of late, especially as a starter, but went to the bench to accommodate Herro. While Herro won't be moved back to a Sixth Man role, and neither will Norman Powell, it's possible that Davion Mitchell could sit at the start, even if he's been exceptionally careful with the ball -- 10 assists and no turnovers in his last outing.

But the Heat have looked clunkier of late, so Erik Spoelstra may tinker more, even with the team at 13-7.