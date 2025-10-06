Heat's Preseason Injury Report vs Milwaukee Bucks
The idea that the Miami Heat would be using their time in preseason to get an extensive look at the entire roster front to back was possibly a little optimistic. After the semi-skeleton crew in Puerto Rico on Saturday night, the Heat add one more to the bunch for tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Terry Rozier remain out with the same injuries, while Simone Fontecchio will also not suit up due to lower leg tightness.
So expect things to look roughly the same on Monday night, just minus the extra shooter. That includes the same starting lineup, which Erik Spoelstra announced prior to the game.
On the reasoning behind not shaking things up, Spoelstra said, "Because I didn't feel like changing it," in a semi-joking manner. With that said, he would not announce the recent Nikola Jovic insertion as a forever one, since he said this has nothing to do with the starting lineup game one of the regular season.
There's an obvious lean into Jovic's play-style with the personnel of guys that they are without. A boatload of guards in street clothes means that Miami's 6'10 forward will be handing a lot of the on-ball duties, as the Heat make a strong push to increase the pace of the offense.
The one main shift to possibly expect is getting to some different combinations. Yes, they may be leaning into Jovic next to Bam Adebayo, but the preseason is a time to experiment. It would be in their best interest to at least get some reps with Adebayo and Kel'el Ware next to each other before the regular season opener.