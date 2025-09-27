Trade Bam? One analyst says Miami Heat should do unthinkable
Some truths about the Miami Heat appear self-evident.
First, they've been stuck in the middle for a bit. Yes, there was an unexpected NBA Finals appearance in 2023, but it came after qualifying only for the play-in tournament, and the Heat have been in the play-in (and out easily in the first round) in the two seasons since.
Second, Bam Adebayo is due a lot of cash, with $160 million total due in the 2026-27, 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons following his extension.
And third.... that doesn't mean the Heat will trade him.
He's too much a favorite, not only of coach Erik Spoelstra, but also of the front office, the community staff and former players still involved in the organization such as Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem.
Still, some think the Heat should consider it.
One is David Thorpe, long-time NBA analyst, who said on the Kevin O'Connor Show that Miami should look to move Adebayo if the offer is right.
“The Heat are such an identity based franchise and that Heat Culture idea, it permeates through the city and Bam really identifies that as much as any player they’ve had along with Udonis.- David Thorpe
“Bam Adebayo brings them a big contingent of draft picks and young talent, I just don’t know if Pat Riley is willing to move a guy that is the face of their culture, but you probably shouldn’t have pride in these situations, got to do what is best for the franchise.
“Trading him is the easy way out to giving them a path forward.”
Based purely on the math, Thorpe may have a point. Adebayo's contract eats up a huge chuck of the salary cap, and presses the Heat against the luxury tax, and that's before Miami must make extension decisions about Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Nikola Jovic and others.
And while Adebayo was just ranked 21st in the league by ESPN, he doesn't carry an offensive load consistently and aggressively like those paid at his level.
Still, he remains an elite defender who has averaged around 20 points over the past five seasons. He's been to two NBA Finals as arguably the second-best player, and he's won two Olympic gold medals. And yes, he's the captain.
Miami would need to be offered a deal that includes a superstar to even consider it, and Thorpe's mentions of Indiana and Toronto won't lead the Heat to that. Few teams have that player who could get the Heat to blink. They didn't for Donovan Mitchell, nor for Dame Lillard, nor for Kevin Durant.
Spoelstra isn't letting his bosses part with his safety blanket for a package headlined by RJ Barrett or Benedict Mathurin, even if other young players were included. His bosses wouldn't consider it on their own accord. And if they ever did, Zo and UD would likely be waiting at the door.
