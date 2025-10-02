Tyler Herro teases his now rich teammate
There were three Miami Heat players who entered this season with the possibility of a contract extension from the franchise.
One down, two to go?
Nikola Jovic has agreed upon a four year, $62.4 million deal that could conceivably keep him with the Heat through his 26th birthday. The deal was not entirely unexpected, after the way Erik Spoelstra has praised Jovic's development and professionalism this offseason... though the number was maybe a tad higher than some thought. It's a bet on Jovic's potential, as a playmaker who is now nearly 7-foot-tall, and can shoot from behind the arc.
That leaves Norman Powell (entering the last year of his deal) and Tyler Herro. Herro is out for at least the first month of the season, and maybe a bit longer, after ankle surgery.
So Herro won't be able to make his case in the scoring column for a bit. But that doesn't mean he can't eat.
Especially if someone else picks up the check.
This comes just days after Herro said that Jovic would be the one to benefit most of the court in his own absence, getting a more prominent role. So maybe Herro has a point, though we tend to think this deal was well in the works prior.
Even so, Jovic will still make about half what Herro makes per season, after Jovic's raise kicks in next season -- and before Herro gets any extension of his own. Thus, if Jovic doesn't splurge, it's understandable. His friend remains more than capable of paying for himself.