Why Tyler Herro Should Start Over Norman Powell
In this story:
The Miami Heat have had a revolving door of starting lineups throughout the season. Many in and out with injury, other's to the bench for matchup concerns, output, production, all the things that happen throughout an NBA season, especially one coached by Erik Spoelstra.
Miami's next biggest question involves their 2 dynamic scores, Tyler Herro and Norman Powell.
Powell an All-Star this season, Herro one last, Herro missing a lot of time, Powell missing some time. The two have proven interchangeable when it comes to playing without each other, but they haven't proven capable of playing together, and they won't. At least they shouldn't.
The 2 of them have a net rating of -2.0 together with a decline in defensive rating as compared to lineups without one or the other, and even Heat lineups that include neither.
Both lack the defensive capabilities necessary to defend at a high level, and it gets exposed when they are on the floor at the same time.
So the decision comes at the hands of Erik Spoelstra. Does he keep forcing the issue with making them start together, and try and have them close together, or does one come off the bench, while their minutes stagger --overlapping at times-- to ensure that Miami's offense never falters?
My answer is starting Herro.
Herro is healthy, and playing better than ever, coming off a player of the week award for his last 5 games (The award was given for the previous 4).
Why Herro?
The answer is honestly simple for why Miami should start Herro, he does more and even though Powell is having a great season --and a healthier one-- Herro does everything more efficiently.
Herro is currently averaging 22.1/4.6/3.7 while shooting 50/40/90, a feat that has only been accomplished a few times in NBA history.
Powell on the other hand 22.5/3.6/2.6 on 47/39/82. It's still good, but Herro offers more in the passing department, the effort level on the defensive end, and also in the overall cohesiveness with his teammates. Herro has been here for 7 years, played with Bam, has been around Miami, continously gotten better, and now has another chance to prove he is the guy.
The next part of this equation is a conversation for another day, and why it is important for Miami to decide who starts, who closes, or if they want to force the issue with both players. Powell is a pending free agent, and Herro has one-year left on his deal.
So, the rest of the season is Miami's last chance to gauge what they have with the two of them, and for both of them to earn their next contract by doing the things they haven't been able to do.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13