Up and coming Heat player on track for opener

How big could Kel'el Ware's role be on this Miami Heat team?



"(Coach) Spoelstra expects a lot out of this kid, and rightfully so.



The potential's through the roof." - @AustinDobbins13



Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/44dkrCmKvn