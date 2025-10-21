Up and coming Heat player on track for opener
The Miami Heat are set to begin the 2025/2026 Wednesday in Orlando (10/22).
The Heat aren't dealing with too many injuries to begin the year. Miami's All-Star guard is set to miss the beginning of the season after having offseason surgery but looks to get back as soon as possible, Kasparas Jakucionis tweaked his groin but isn't expected to miss too much time, and Kel'el popped up on the injury report with neck spasms.
Yet, Miami got good news on Wednesday's injury report, as Kel'el Ware is probable and on track to play in the opener while rookie Kasparas Jakucionis will be out alongside Tyler Herro.
Ware had a great preseason and once again took the NBA by storm, leading the NBA in points per game (and other categories) this preseason and showcasing his immense potential.
Ware is a walking double-double who does it all, creating a high standard for himself, as displayed by head coach Erik Spoelstra throughout this offseason.
This is huge news for the Miami Heat as their depth in the front-court is lacking. After releasing Precious Achiuwa, Miami is left with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Keshad Johnson, and rookie Vlad Goldin. Rolling out a front court with that little depth against a deep Orlando squad would be a recipe for disaster.
While Ware isn't expected to start to begin the season, he will be the engine of Miami's second unit while also mixing in minutes with Bam Adebayo.
For Herro, it is only a matter of time, he has been posting all over social media about his urge to get back and is recovering rather quickly. Miami's offense will desperately need Herro on the floor after their performance from deep in the preseason and players like Ware, need to take advantage of every opportunity they get.
Ware being available for Wednesday's game will be crucial to Miami's chance for an opening night victory, and it's another chance for him to showcase his talent to the entire league, and maybe even work his way into a starting role next to Bam Adebayo.
How the Heat plan to thrive without Jimmy Butler
Play-in likely? ESPN analyst not high on the Miami Heat
Can Erik Spoelstra Finally Claim the One Award That’s Eluded Him?