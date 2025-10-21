How the Heat plan to thrive without Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat's 2025/2026 campaign begins in Orlando on Wednesday (10/22). Beginning a new era of Miami Heat basketball, one without Jimmy Butler, who was with the Heat for six years.
Yet after three-straight play-in appearances, miraculous runs, turmoil, and stories of what if, here we are turning the page towards this new era of Miami Heat basketball, with a focus on growth and the hope that a star becomes available.
The Miami Heat's campaign this year will be an interesting one, and one where coach Erik Spoelstra will have to go deep into his bag of tricks, something he has always been willing to do. The biggest concern for Miami is their scoring ability, as it normally is.
Miami added Norman Powell to help with this issue but lost the franchises best shooter in Duncan Robinson. While Herro is out, others will have to carry the offensive load, something Miami struggled mightily with in the preseason.
Now I actually believe that the Heat will finish better than they did last season and above their projected 37.5 wins -- even with all the questions surrounding the lineup, there are many factors that make this Miami Heat season exciting.
1. No Butler Drama
For much of last season the Heat had an internal conflict hanging over their heads. Teammates were constantly being asked about Jimmy and his situation, whether or not they supported him, and still had to play on the court. Well in Miami's case they struggled, and the first 21 games after Jimmy got traded Miami went 4-17. This negative cloud being gone is huge for Miami's success this season and allows them to shift their focus to the court.
2. Limitless Potential
The two guys pictured are capable of taking over this league. Nikola Jovic, the perfect "point forward" build who has shown great flashes and Kel'el Ware, a walking double-double who has established the highest of expectations from coach Spo. To go along with these two the Miami Heat have 6 of their own first round picks on this team (Kasparas, Jaime, Bam, Herro, Jovic, Ware) and former number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins. The Miami Heat have a lot of untapped potential on this roster which is why I am so big on the growth being a large factor in this season's success, and Miami's future endeavors. A little jump from these guys, easily adds some wins to the total (and moveable assets).
3. Continuity and Heat Culture
When Miami finally settled down and guys found their role, Miami went 8-4 down the stretch and won both play-in games to make the playoffs (albeit they got embarrassed). But that's what the Miami Heat do, even when you count them out, they don't quit, and they look to win no matter what anyone else thinks they should do. This team got better with time and now gets Norman Powell, a fully invested Wiggins, and they have a lot of guys ought to prove the league wrong, All-Star Snubs, All-NBA Snubs, Defensive Player of the Year Snubs, and a coach looking to add this his Hall of Fame resume.
Now the last time the Heat went winless in the preseason, they only won 15 games. That won't happen this year.
While I project the Heat to preform above expectations, I am not calling them a championship contender, they lack the depth on the back end, lack a true 1A superstar, and would have a tough time getting past Cleveland, New York, or Orlando in a 7-game series.
But this is the glory of the culture the Miami Heat have established, you never know and you can never count the Miami Heat out.
Final Prediction: 43-39 and the East's sixth or seventh seed.
