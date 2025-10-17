Inside The Heat

Ware did this come from? Unlikely NBA preseason leading scorer

Ethan J. Skolnick

A second-year player has been in the spotlight all summer, into fall.

From the time that Erik Spoelstra uncharacteristically, publicly called out that player's professionalism in Las Vegas, to a preseason that has featured that player in major minutes, it's been something to watch. And Kel'el Ware is definitely getting attention.

Entering Friday night's play -- including the Heat's final preseason game, at home against Memphis -- Ware leads all NBA players in points per game.

Ware has started only one game, but may start again Friday with Bam Adebayo nursing a sore knee. The high scoring total is somewhat reflective of Ware playing more minutes than most NBA regulars typically do in the preseason, as Spoelstra tries to get him to focus on the little, winning things, but it still speaks to his potential. Due to Ware's length and leaping ability, he's an able lob threat, but he's also shown some touch on his hook shots and his jumper -- taking it out past the arc at times.

Even with Ware's production, it's still likely that Nikola Jovic (now healed from a back ailment) replaces him as a starter for the season opener in Orlando on Oct. 22. But Ware has shown he can serve as something of a hub for the second unit, provided that he stays engaged on the glass and with his defensive assignments -- and a point guard can get him the ball. Ware's best connection seems to be with rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, which bodes well for the future but may not pay off yet.

Ware and Jakucionis are just 40 years old.... between them.

But this is why Spoelstra and the Heat are pushing Ware so hard -- the potential is obvious. What's required now is consistency, not just in scoring, but everything.

