What's left to see in this Miami Heat preseason?
And now the Miami Heat are down to two.
Just two preseason games, plus a scrimmage for charity, and then the real season starts October 22 in Orlando.
While it would be nice for the Heat to win one of these games, after starting 0-4, that's not really what matters most. In a preseason riddled with injuries, from Tyler Herro's absence as he recovers from ankle surgery to several other guards being slowed by minor ailments, it's been difficult to get a look at anything resembling a regular rotation.
So what's left to see?
1. Norman Powell with Davion Mitchell
Powell has looked smooth as advertised, scoring efficiently without the need for many dribbles. How will he look with different backcourt partners, especially until Herro is back? In one of the last two preseason games, we will likely get a look at him with Davion Mitchell, who has returned from his own absence (but Powell sat against the Magic on Sunday). Mitchell likes to probe the paint, and that could set up Powell for some easier opportunities. Plus, Mitchell can take the tougher defensive assignments.
2. The return of W-am?
Bam Adebayo spent some of Monday's game coaching up Kel'el Ware from the sideline, part of a Heat group effort to get the most out of the talented big. What they've yet to do in the preseason is play together. It's almost certain now that they won't be the starting frontcourt pairing to start the season, but Erik Spoelstra undoubtedly still has plans to deploy the duo as he staggers rotations. Will they get even a minute together before the season opens?
3. Is Fontecchio available?
When training camp opened, it appeared that Simone Fontecchio (acquired for Duncan Robinson) could slip into the back of the rotation because of his size and shooting ability. But he's had his own injury issue. Will he get on the court in time to make an impression, and perhaps take some minutes from Jaime Jaquez, Jr., who has looked better than last season at times, but not consistently?