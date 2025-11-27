The fully healthy Miami Heat unveil new starting lineup

Here's a statement that has felt nearly impossible all year: the Miami Heat are fully healthy.

After a lengthy injury report just a day ago, all of those questionable tags got bumped to available, including Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Dru Smith.

A full roster of guys is great, no doubt. But it also does create good chaos inside that locker room when it comes to both rotation talk, and of course starting lineup chatter.

Injury Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight’s game at Miami. https://t.co/OCDxKhywh3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 26, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out an hour before tip-off for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, which definitely changes strategies on the Heat side.

This led to an Erik Spoelstra starting lineup decision of Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo.

Bam Adebayo — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 27, 2025

These are all tough decisions. Benching any of the three of Mitchell, Ware, and Pelle Larsson just feels wrong with how well they've played all season, but it's the reality of the situation that sacrifice is needed.

Mitchell starting is not just because of his extremely strong play all season, but also a need to stagger Mitchell and Smith throughout the ball game. If Mitchell was moved to a reserve, that pretty much means one of two things: they're playing together, or Smith is out of the rotation.

Herro and Powell are going to be staples for obvious reasons, even though both will also be staggered to run their own lineups. Adebayo another obvious insertion.

Wiggins is an interesting one when it comes to his fit with certain combinations, as he will now bump back down to his expected offensive role prior to the year. He can play that off the catch, 3 and D type role for them which is totally in his wheelhouse, while mixing in wing time in the non-Jaquez units.

If I'm being completely honest, the starting lineup doesn't matter to me as much as rotation patterns do. This team is a bad whistle away from changing that unit within minutes.

Does Nikola Jovic get minutes? Is Simone Fontecchio's shooting still needed with the top heavy shooting of Herro and Powell? What combinations does Erik Spoelstra think makes sense?

The decisions on the backend will be the difference makers, and only time will tell how that shapes out on this extremely deep Heat roster.