NFL Star Maxx Crosby Calls Out LeBron James For Joining Miami Heat
LeBron James joining the Miami Heat in 2010 to form a 'superteam' was one of the most criticized decisions in recent NBA history.
The choice draws attention more than a decade later, as Las Vegas Raiders star defensive Maxx Crosby recently called out James when discussing his future with the team.
“The guys that inspire me are the Kobe's and the Jordan's, the guys that stay at the same place and win at the same place. No offense to LeBron and those dudes. I won’t give them some heat, but took the easy road traveled," Crosby told Jim Rome. "That’s not the way I look at it. I feel like for me, going through it and going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it even that much sweeter. I feel like I'm going to be a Raider for life."
James spent four seasons with the Heat alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, where they reached four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two championships. It was arguably the most dominant period of his career, averaging 26.9 points on 54.3 percent shooting while earning two MVPs.
The Raiders finished second in the disappointing AFC West with a record of 8-9. Crosby had one of his best seasons, finishing No. 4 in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE