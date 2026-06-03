An old foe is trying to make the Heat miserable once again

In recent years Miami Heat fans have experienced a lot of emotions. There have been great playoff runs, some awful playoff experiences, grueling regular seasons, and a lot of rumor heartbreak. Particularly dealing with rumors for star players. Heat fans know all too well that any star that might become available there inevitably will start to be rumors they want to come to Miami. Whether that is true or not for all the players, Miami will continue to be a destination for stars.

Most recently we have the trade rumors of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Antetokounmpo saga has been going on for several years now but one way or another there should be a resolution this year due to his contract situation. Though Miami is the most mentioned team for him to land, other teams keep popping up. That is where the old foe and heartbreak jump in.

The heartbreak

Think back to the summer of 2023. I know exactly where I was when the news dropped that Damian Lillard demanded a trade to the Miami Heat. In fact, I was on a Carnival cruise, which is owned by the Heat’s owner Mickey Arison. It felt like fate, I was on a Carnival cruise, had just named my dog Riley after Pat Riley, and now Lillard demanded to come to Miami. It felt like I was being rewarded for my efforts in covering the team. That was a great feeling. Unfortunately, it did not last.

As everyone knows Joe Cronin and the Portland Trailblazers ended up trading Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks to ironically pair with Antetokounmpo. This led to widespread pain for fans because it seemed like a guarantee that Lillard would be on the Heat. After recent reports, it seems like Portland wants to get the duo they helped create for the Bucks on their own team.

Portland is throwing their hat into the ring for the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but just being interested is not enough. To be a true threat they need a couple of things.

The Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers are in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @TheSteinLine



“More and more, with sources saying Miami and Portland are already in pursuit, Antetokounmpo's future is increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks in… pic.twitter.com/TooDz89hcQ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 1, 2026

The two requirements

First, Antetokounmpo would have to want to sign an extension in Portland. This is the biggest factor for all the teams in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is on his last year of his contract which gives him plenty of power to help guide where he lands. As soon as he says he will not sign an extension with a certain team, that team would not want to give up the assets required to get him. There seem to be conflicting reports about whether Antetokounmpo would sign with Portland long term, so it remains to be seen if that boxed is checked.

Second, Portland would need a formidable offer one to rival the Heat’s. This is where I really think the Heat has a definitive edge. I do not believe Portland could come close to matching an offer the Heat could provide. Especially if we add context of what would be left to be on the team with Antetokounmpo after a trade is made. This is a clear edge for Miami. The Heat can present a strong offer to the Bucks, while still maintaining an avenue to build a roster around Antetokounmpo.

So, the Portland Trailblazers are trying to spoil the Heat’s plans once again, but this time they do not hold the cards. In my opinion, this is just typical offseason rumors and not something the Heat have to actually worry about. Antetokounmpo might not land in Miami but if you ask me, he certainly will not land in Portland.